Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $601.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.48%. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS.

Shares of CW traded up $6.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,516. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Curtiss-Wright has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $149.90.

Several equities analysts have commented on CW shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

