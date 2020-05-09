CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Issues Earnings Results

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CVI traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.93. 899,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,736. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.17. CVR Energy has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $55.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVI shares. Scotiabank raised CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CVR Energy from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered CVR Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. CVR Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

