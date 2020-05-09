CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Position Boosted by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,450 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,836 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up about 1.5% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,627 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $390,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS traded up $1.67 on Friday, hitting $63.12. 7,320,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,895,946. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.81. The stock has a market cap of $78.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,105. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.88.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

