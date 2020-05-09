CyberMiles (CMT) Price Hits $0.0081 on Major Exchanges

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $6.48 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles token can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Huobi, LBank and IDEX.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00486239 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00012459 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00028753 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 62.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000037 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00034659 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004896 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CyberMiles can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Cobinhood, Bithumb, Bibox, OKEx, IDEX, Binance, Koinex, CoinBene, Zebpay, DragonEX, IDCM, Tokenomy, LBank and BCEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

