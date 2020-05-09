DATA (DTA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $173,310.00

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. DATA has a total market cap of $2.66 million and $173,310.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DATA has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DATA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Ethfinex, Kucoin and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010276 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $212.45 or 0.02182600 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00175835 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00068468 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00041780 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000167 BTC.

DATA Token Profile

DATA launched on January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official website is data.eco. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, UEX, Bibox, DDEX, Kucoin, Huobi and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

