DecentBet (DBET) Trading Down 15.6% This Week

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 31.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $283,741.01 and $500.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DecentBet has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. One DecentBet token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, LATOKEN, YoBit and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DecentBet alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010253 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $212.87 or 0.02183582 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00176116 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00068513 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00041961 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet’s genesis date was September 13th, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DecentBet

DecentBet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, LATOKEN and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.