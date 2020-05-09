Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Getting Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has been trending somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Deere & Company earned a news impact score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Deere & Company’s analysis:

DE opened at $137.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.78. The company has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.93. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $181.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DE. Robert W. Baird downgraded Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.93.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,346,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,099,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

