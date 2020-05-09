DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.22.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,517,000 after buying an additional 61,111 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,157,000 after buying an additional 52,645 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 143,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,133,000 after buying an additional 20,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $40.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.44. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $60.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $873.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

