DeVault Reaches Market Cap of $65,005.86 (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. DeVault has a total market cap of $65,005.86 and $362.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeVault coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and SouthXchange. During the last seven days, DeVault has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000192 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000087 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About DeVault

DVT is a coin. Its launch date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 258,794,325 coins and its circulating supply is 216,199,563 coins. The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto. DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto.

Buying and Selling DeVault

DeVault can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeVault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeVault using one of the exchanges listed above.

