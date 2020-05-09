DeviantCoin (DEV) Trading 15.9% Lower Over Last Week

DeviantCoin (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. DeviantCoin has a total market capitalization of $257,853.91 and $556.00 worth of DeviantCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeviantCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, DeviantCoin has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeviantCoin Coin Profile

DeviantCoin (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. DeviantCoin’s total supply is 26,842,199 coins and its circulating supply is 26,842,099 coins. The Reddit community for DeviantCoin is /r/DeviantCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeviantCoin is deviantcoin.io. DeviantCoin’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeviantCoin Coin Trading

DeviantCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeviantCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeviantCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeviantCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

