Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $343.00

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 9th. Over the last seven days, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded 24% lower against the dollar. Digital Fantasy Sports has a market cap of $139,196.00 and approximately $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can currently be purchased for about $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Cat.Ex and Coindeal.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00044320 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $307.66 or 0.03577657 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00056232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00031632 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011575 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011557 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008420 BTC.

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Profile

Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) is a token. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken. The official website for Digital Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin.

Buying and Selling Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Cat.Ex and Coindeal. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Fantasy Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

