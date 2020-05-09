DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $40.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.90 million.

DIRTT Environmental stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.59. DIRTT Environmental has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $4.96.

Get DIRTT Environmental alerts:

In other DIRTT Environmental news, Director Todd W. Lillibridge purchased 79,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $144,570.00.

DRTT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of DIRTT Environmental from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of DIRTT Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of DIRTT Environmental from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DIRTT Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.67.

DIRTT Environmental Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacture of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.