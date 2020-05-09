DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. DLH had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter.

Shares of DLH stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.74. 13,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,684. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. DLH has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $6.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 7,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $34,431.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 165,955 shares of company stock valued at $757,372. 23.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DLHC has been the subject of several research reports. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 target price on shares of DLH in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut DLH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of DLH in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

