Dohj LLC Purchases 7,287 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Dohj LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,424 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,287 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.5% of Dohj LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 40,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 51,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 9,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.99. The company had a trading volume of 21,770,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,490,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.43. The firm has a market cap of $175.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

