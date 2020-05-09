Dragon Option (DRAGON) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $5,399.00

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded down 16.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. Dragon Option has a market cap of $4,530.04 and $5,399.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dragon Option has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. One Dragon Option token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Hoo, BigONE and ABCC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dragon Option alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011522 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $188.53 or 0.02178715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00174262 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00068660 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00042487 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Dragon Option Token Profile

Dragon Option’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,921,232 tokens. Dragon Option’s official website is dragonoption.io/about. Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dragon Option’s official message board is medium.com/@dragonoption.

Dragon Option Token Trading

Dragon Option can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hoo, Bancor Network, ABCC and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Option should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Option using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Option Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Option and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.