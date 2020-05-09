DreamTeam Token (DREAM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.64 Million

DreamTeam Token (CURRENCY:DREAM) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last seven days, DreamTeam Token has traded 5% lower against the dollar. DreamTeam Token has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $3,849.00 worth of DreamTeam Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DreamTeam Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0449 or 0.00000461 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid and Kuna.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00042790 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $343.39 or 0.03527816 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00054844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00031477 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001660 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010259 BTC.

DreamTeam Token Token Profile

DREAM is a token. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. DreamTeam Token’s total supply is 55,191,260 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,467,173 tokens. The Reddit community for DreamTeam Token is /r/dreamteamgg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DreamTeam Token’s official Twitter account is @DREAM_Ecosystem. The official website for DreamTeam Token is token.dreamteam.gg.

DreamTeam Token Token Trading

DreamTeam Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DreamTeam Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DreamTeam Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DreamTeam Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

