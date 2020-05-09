e-Gulden (EFL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2,718.00

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 9th. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $2,718.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.0712 or 0.00000729 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.03 or 0.00492271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010916 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005453 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000241 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,950,448 coins and its circulating supply is 17,128,088 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org.

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

