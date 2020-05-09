Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 93,358 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Eaton were worth $11,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 31,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $639,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $82.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. Eaton Co. PLC has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $105.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.37.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.67%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Argus restated a “positive” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.12.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

