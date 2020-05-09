Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

EPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,803,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,590,000 after acquiring an additional 30,017 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 2,076.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,622,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,001 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,105,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,217,000 after acquiring an additional 628,700 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 987,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,558,000 after acquiring an additional 45,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 728,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,553,000 after acquiring an additional 10,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPC opened at $28.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $39.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.27.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 15.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

