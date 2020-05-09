Eidoo (EDO) Market Cap Hits $11.68 Million

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 9th. One Eidoo token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00001878 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Binance, Eidoo Hybrid Exchange and HitBTC. During the last week, Eidoo has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. Eidoo has a total market cap of $11.68 million and $340,472.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011522 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.53 or 0.02178715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00174262 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00068660 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00042487 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Eidoo Token Profile

Eidoo’s genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 88,221,485 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,887,040 tokens. Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Eidoo’s official website is eidoo.io. The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/.

Eidoo Token Trading

Eidoo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, OKEx, Eidoo Hybrid Exchange, HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eidoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eidoo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eidoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

