Einsteinium Price Tops $0.0422 on Top Exchanges (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0422 or 0.00000491 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Poloniex, Bittrex and Upbit. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $9.28 million and approximately $254,006.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Einsteinium has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00485109 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012464 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005997 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003013 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 219,745,102 coins. The official message board for Einsteinium is emc2slack.herokuapp.com. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

Einsteinium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Poloniex, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

