Electra Trading Down 4.4% This Week (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 9th. In the last week, Electra has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Electra has a total market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $2,438.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electra coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinFalcon, Novaexchange and Fatbtc.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Denarius (D) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001912 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra Coin Profile

Electra is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,540,240,259 coins and its circulating supply is 28,673,083,706 coins. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electra is electraproject.org.

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CoinBene, Novaexchange, Fatbtc, Cryptopia, CoinFalcon and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

