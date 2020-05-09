Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $74.37 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will post sales of $74.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.00 million. Enterprise Financial Services posted sales of $73.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full-year sales of $310.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $302.15 million to $320.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $299.56 million, with estimates ranging from $298.70 million to $301.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.37 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 24.34%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Enterprise Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $732.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.19. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $24.13 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.65%.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.89 per share, with a total value of $164,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,813.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,847,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,555,000 after purchasing an additional 15,706 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,731,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,459,000 after buying an additional 103,346 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 981,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,334,000 after buying an additional 55,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,871,000 after buying an additional 29,633 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 513,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,742,000 after buying an additional 160,027 shares during the period. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

