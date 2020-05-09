Espers One Day Volume Reaches $82.00 (ESP)

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Espers has a total market cap of $480,703.55 and approximately $82.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Espers has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Espers coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptohub and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Espers alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.48 or 0.00824842 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00028677 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00025167 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00276696 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00154682 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006004 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

About Espers

Espers is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Espers is espers.io.

Buying and Selling Espers

Espers can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptohub and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Espers should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Espers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Espers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Espers and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.