Ethereum Gold (ETG) Market Capitalization Tops $360,219.08

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 9th. Ethereum Gold has a market cap of $360,219.08 and $6,780.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Gold token can now be purchased for $0.0178 or 0.00000207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $187.71 or 0.02182749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00174315 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00068840 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00042141 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Profile

Ethereum Gold’s genesis date was October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 tokens. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.ethereumgold.info. Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Gold Token Trading

Ethereum Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

