EUNO (EUNO) Market Cap Reaches $190,992.59

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 17.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. In the last seven days, EUNO has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. EUNO has a total market cap of $190,992.59 and approximately $7,128.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EUNO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002382 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000572 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000908 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 37,040,695 coins and its circulating supply is 34,075,989 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co.

Buying and Selling EUNO

EUNO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

