EvenCoin (EVN) Reaches Market Cap of $336,338.24

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 9th. In the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One EvenCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox and BTC-Alpha. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $336,338.24 and approximately $590,853.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004865 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00047372 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00355871 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000946 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00008315 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00012320 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003451 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00008462 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin (EVN) is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io.

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

