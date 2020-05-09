EXMR (EXMR) Hits One Day Volume of $31,070.00

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. During the last seven days, EXMR has traded 9,902.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. EXMR has a market capitalization of $36.20 million and $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EXMR token can currently be purchased for about $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001164 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000946 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About EXMR

EXMR (CRYPTO:EXMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. The official website for EXMR is exmrfoundation.org. The official message board for EXMR is medium.com/@eXMR. EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EXMR

EXMR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

