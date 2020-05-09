Exosis Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $10,370.00 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Exosis has a market cap of $32,233.96 and approximately $10,370.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exosis coin can currently be bought for about $0.0849 or 0.00000872 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, Exrates and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Exosis has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,733.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $212.26 or 0.02180700 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.63 or 0.02759819 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00491653 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.71 or 0.00654487 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010942 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00072911 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00023699 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00466527 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

Exosis (EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 544,792 coins and its circulating supply is 379,792 coins. Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Exosis Coin Trading

Exosis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

