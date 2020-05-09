Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of -1.74

News headlines about Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) have been trending somewhat negative on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Exxon Mobil earned a media sentiment score of -1.74 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. CSFB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.34. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $77.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other news, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,051.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

