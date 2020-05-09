EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $226.51 Million

Equities research analysts predict that EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) will announce $226.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EZCORP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $223.41 million to $229.60 million. EZCORP posted sales of $214.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full-year sales of $900.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $897.12 million to $902.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $959.88 million, with estimates ranging from $949.17 million to $970.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EZCORP.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EZPW. BidaskClub raised shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. EZCORP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $5.52 on Friday. EZCORP has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $10.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average of $5.35. The firm has a market cap of $289.79 million, a PE ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in EZCORP by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 58,195 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in EZCORP in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in EZCORP in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in EZCORP by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in EZCORP by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,680,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,280,000 after purchasing an additional 346,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

