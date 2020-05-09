Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.07 Million

Analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) will report $2.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.00 million and the lowest is $630,000.00. Fate Therapeutics posted sales of $2.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year sales of $15.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50,000.00 to $56.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.42 million, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $20.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.94% and a negative net margin of 919.00%. The company had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FATE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $25.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.35.

Shares of FATE opened at $28.84 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $32.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,710,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,098,000 after acquiring an additional 282,710 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $393,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 66,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 431,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after buying an additional 92,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

