First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $164.50 Million

Analysts predict that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) will report $164.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Interstate Bancsystem’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $162.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $166.60 million. First Interstate Bancsystem reported sales of $164.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem will report full year sales of $672.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $646.00 million to $690.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $634.60 million, with estimates ranging from $620.10 million to $654.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Interstate Bancsystem.

Get First Interstate Bancsystem alerts:

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.18). First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $166.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.10 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut First Interstate Bancsystem from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on First Interstate Bancsystem from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In related news, EVP Russell A. Lee bought 1,000 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,957. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 2,370.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. 50.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $32.08 on Friday. First Interstate Bancsystem has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. First Interstate Bancsystem’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

First Interstate Bancsystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Interstate Bancsystem (FIBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.