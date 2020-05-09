First Quadrant L P CA Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Quadrant L P CA lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 66,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 19.9% in the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 211.5% in the first quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 18,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 12,887 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 132.4% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 20,416 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.0% in the first quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 43,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.05.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $2.83 on Friday, hitting $95.47. 8,584,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,317,601. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $172.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.