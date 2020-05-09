Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) Announces Earnings Results

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $188.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.00 million. Fitbit had a negative return on equity of 40.78% and a negative net margin of 16.35%.

Shares of Fitbit stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $6.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,355,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,366,295. Fitbit has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $7.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, EVP Andy Missan sold 115,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $738,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,423.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $1,234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,643.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,954 shares of company stock worth $2,012,931 in the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Fitbit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.76.

About Fitbit

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

