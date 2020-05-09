FlypMe Reaches Market Capitalization of $337,967.95 (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. During the last week, FlypMe has traded up 64.3% against the U.S. dollar. One FlypMe token can now be bought for about $0.0192 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular exchanges. FlypMe has a market cap of $337,967.95 and approximately $5,706.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FlypMe Token Profile

FlypMe launched on June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FlypMe Token Trading

FlypMe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

