FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) & TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (NASDAQ:TOELY) Critical Analysis

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) and TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for FormFactor and TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FormFactor 0 5 3 0 2.38 TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00

FormFactor currently has a consensus price target of $24.25, suggesting a potential downside of 4.07%. Given FormFactor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FormFactor is more favorable than TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR.

Risk & Volatility

FormFactor has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FormFactor and TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FormFactor 8.05% 11.68% 9.11% TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.1% of FormFactor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of FormFactor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FormFactor and TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FormFactor $589.46 million 3.27 $39.35 million $0.81 31.21 TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR $11.50 billion 2.90 $2.23 billion $3.39 15.67

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than FormFactor. TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FormFactor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

FormFactor beats TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies. It also provides probing systems for semiconductor design engineers to capture and analyze accurate data; integrated measurement systems that include test instrumentation, probe, cabling configurations, and software to enable fast, accurate, and on-wafer data collection for complex application and measurement needs; thermal subsystems that produce thermal chucks and other test systems used in probe stations. In addition, the company offers on-site probe card maintenance and service training, seminars, and telephone support services. FormFactor, Inc. markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturers' representatives, and distributors in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Japan, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

About TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and electrochemical deposition systems and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes. Its Flat Panel Display Production Equipment segment provides coaters/developers and plasma etch/ash systems for use in the manufacture of FPDs, as well as inkjet printing systems for manufacturing OLED panels. The company also offers logistic, facility maintenance, and insurance services. Tokyo Electron Limited was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

