Freicoin (FRC) Price Up 10.8% Over Last Week

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. In the last week, Freicoin has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Freicoin has a total market cap of $153,924.22 and approximately $7.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Freicoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Freicoin alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000309 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Freicoin

FRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2017. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,045,026 coins. Freicoin’s official website is freico.in. Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Freicoin’s official message board is freicoinalliance.com.

Freicoin Coin Trading

Freicoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Freicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Freicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Freicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Freicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.