FTX Token Trading Down 15.2% Over Last Week (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $260.49 million and $6.35 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.73 or 0.00031598 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEx and BitMax. During the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FTX Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00044386 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.85 or 0.03569188 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00056097 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011545 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011509 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001581 BTC.

FTX Token Token Profile

FTT is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 346,141,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,268,782 tokens. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx.

Buying and Selling FTX Token

FTX Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.