FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.50.

FCEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCEL. TSP Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,029,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,175,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418,266 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 655,120 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 660.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 573,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 497,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $415.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.10.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.12). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 70.40% and a negative net margin of 169.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.96) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.