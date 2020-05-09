Function X Market Capitalization Achieves $12.43 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Function X token can currently be purchased for about $0.0584 or 0.00000598 BTC on exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $12.43 million and approximately $365,287.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Function X has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00028677 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003364 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00031751 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,753.64 or 0.99960111 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00068936 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000601 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,930,114 tokens. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2.

Function X Token Trading

Function X can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

