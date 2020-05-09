GAMB (GMB) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $11,112.00

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 15.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last week, GAMB has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar. One GAMB token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and CoinExchange. GAMB has a market cap of $388,238.56 and approximately $11,112.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00044729 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $309.85 or 0.03612593 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00056398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00031684 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011719 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011687 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008549 BTC.

GAMB Token Profile

GMB is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,853,249,989 tokens. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io.

Buying and Selling GAMB

GAMB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

