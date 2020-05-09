Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will report earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Generac’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. Generac posted earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $5.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The firm had revenue of $475.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.88.

Shares of GNRC stock traded up $4.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.86. The company had a trading volume of 414,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.89. Generac has a one year low of $54.19 and a one year high of $118.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.20.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $477,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,540 shares in the company, valued at $65,278,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 32,686 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $3,258,794.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,686 shares of company stock valued at $4,695,094. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Generac by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Generac by 270.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 246,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,807,000 after acquiring an additional 180,122 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

