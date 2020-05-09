Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GCO. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Genesco in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Genesco from $52.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Genesco from $57.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Genesco by 906.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 8.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 42.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter.

Genesco stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $226.10 million, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.69. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $53.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.70 million. Genesco had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Genesco will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

