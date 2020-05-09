GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GNFT shares. ValuEngine raised GENFIT S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised GENFIT S A/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GENFIT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on GENFIT S A/ADR from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNFT. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in GENFIT S A/ADR during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in GENFIT S A/ADR by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in GENFIT S A/ADR during the 4th quarter worth about $454,000. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GENFIT S A/ADR stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. GENFIT S A/ADR has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $24.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

