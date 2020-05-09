Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) vs. International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Head to Head Review

International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) and Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Genmab A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 83.2% of International Stem Cell shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for International Stem Cell and Genmab A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Stem Cell 0 0 0 0 N/A Genmab A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

International Stem Cell has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genmab A/S has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares International Stem Cell and Genmab A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Stem Cell -19.28% -177.87% -20.54% Genmab A/S 41.65% 19.10% 17.83%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares International Stem Cell and Genmab A/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Stem Cell $11.09 million 0.34 N/A N/A N/A Genmab A/S $804.57 million 21.85 $324.68 million N/A N/A

Genmab A/S has higher revenue and earnings than International Stem Cell.

Summary

Genmab A/S beats International Stem Cell on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

International Stem Cell Company Profile

International Stem Cell Corporation focuses on the development of therapeutic and biomedical products worldwide. The company's products are based on human parthenogenetic stem cells, a proprietary type of pluripotent stem cell. It develops various cell types, including neural stem cells for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other central nervous system disorders; liver cells to treat various congenital and acquired liver diseases; and islet cells for the treatment of diabetes. The company also develops, manufactures, and markets skincare products and human cell culture products. Its human cell culture products include human skin cells and reagents for the study of skin disease, toxicology, or wound healing; human cells from the heart and blood vessels, and reagents to study cardiovascular disease and cancer; human bronchial and tracheal cell lines for the study of toxicity, cystic fibrosis, asthma, and pathogenesis; and human mammary epithelial cell lines for the study of breast cancer, three dimensional culture, and carcinogen screening. The company's human cell culture products also comprise adult stem cells and reagents for regenerative medicine; human prostate cells and specialized medium to study prostate disease; human renal and bladder cells and media to study renal and bladder diseases; human corneal cells and media for the study of corneal disease; human female reproductive system cells for the study of cellular physiology; human skeletal muscle cells for the study of biology, diabetes, insulin receptor studies, muscle metabolism, muscle tissue repair, and myotube development; and other cell culture reagents and supplements for the growth, staining, and freezing of human cells. It sells skincare products through a Website and professional channels; and human cell culture products through its sales force, OEM partners, and brand distributors. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). Its products under development include Ofatumumab to treat CLL and multiple sclerosis; Daratumumab to treat MM, natural killer/T-cell lymphoma, and amyloidosis; Tisotumab vedotin for treating cervical, ovarian, and solid cancers; HuMax-AXL-ADC, and HexaBody-DR5/DR5 for treating solid cancers; and DuoBody-CD3xCD20 for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. The company's products under development also comprise Teprotumumab for the treatment of Graves' orbitopathy; Camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301) to treat lymphoma, solid tumors, and acute myeloid leukemia (AML); HuMax-IL8 (BMS-986253) for treating advanced cancers; JNJ-61186372 for the treatment of non-small-cell lung cancer; JNJ-63709178 to treat AML; JNJ-64007957 and JNJ-64407564 for MM; and Lu AF82422 for treating Parkinson's disease. In addition, it has approximately 20 active pre-clinical programs, including naked, bispecific, and immune effector function enhanced antibodies. The company has commercial license and collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to co-develop tisotumab vedotin, an antibody-drug conjugate; and research collaboration and license agreement with Immatics Biotechnologies GmbH to research and develop next-generation bispecific immunotherapies for treating multiple cancer indications. Genmab A/S was founded in 1999 and is based in Copenhagen, Denmark.

