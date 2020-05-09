Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share.

NYSE:GPC traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.44. The company had a trading volume of 690,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,682. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $108.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.54%.

In related news, Director Thomas Gallagher acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.23 per share, with a total value of $276,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 627,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,640,973.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. S&P Equity Research lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

