GET Protocol (GET) Trading Down 1.6% This Week

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 9th. One GET Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00002499 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, Liquid and IDEX. GET Protocol has a total market cap of $2.77 million and approximately $9,245.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GET Protocol has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00042790 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.39 or 0.03527816 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00054844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00031477 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001660 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010259 BTC.

GET Protocol Token Profile

GET Protocol (CRYPTO:GET) is a token. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets.

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

GET Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

