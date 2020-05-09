Gifto (GTO) Reaches Market Cap of $5.55 Million

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. One Gifto token can currently be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb, Binance, Cobinhood and CPDAX. Gifto has a total market cap of $5.55 million and $4.75 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gifto alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011584 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $188.25 or 0.02186119 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00174829 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00068804 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00042686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Gifto Profile

Gifto was first traded on December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 682,212,222 tokens. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gifto

Gifto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, CPDAX, Kryptono, Bibox, Kyber Network, Cobinhood, Coinnest, Bittrex, OKEx, Upbit, Bancor Network, Allbit, Bithumb, Binance and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gifto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gifto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.