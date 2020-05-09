Global Thematic Partners LLC Acquires 49,781 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Global Thematic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 732,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,781 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 2.0% of Global Thematic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Global Thematic Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $25,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.54. The company had a trading volume of 12,979,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,797,820. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The firm has a market cap of $159.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TD Securities cut their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.19.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

